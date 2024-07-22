His Sister Stole His iPod And He Needed Proof, So He Hacked Into Her Computer and Got The Info He Needed. Then He Planted A Ridiculous Virus To Get Revenge.

It’s a common myth that hackers only target big corporations like banks, but many of them target individuals and small businesses.

There are even hackers who hack computers to seek justice, like the person in this story.

He knew his sister stole his iPod. Keep reading to see how he got it back.

Stole my iPod? Have a custom virus. Long post but worth it My sister stole my iPod and gave it to a friend (temporarily) until the heat was off. At the time, I was learning a few programming languages and had a good feel for novice hacking. I got to work on a spy tool: my plan was to get into her email and Facebook, where I hoped to find evidence that she stole my iPod.

The original file for IE would be launched after the virus ran, so everything was still usable. I disabled her anti-virus software with my hacking skills and then planted the virus. A few hours later, she came home and started her normal computer browsing. The virus, which was running in the background, ran a fake error message that caused a reboot: “There appears to be a beaver dam obstructing your flow of internet connection. CODE RED, reboot required!” She was somehow stupid enough to not instantly realize that this was some sort of malware/spyware and just patiently waited for the login screen.

Suddenly, she was getting errors about things like her hard drive being jammed with peanut butter” and she couldn’t use her computer. In the end, I got my iPod. I spoke to her the next day and asked for it back. Naturally, she claimed not to have it. She didn’t know that I had read her facebook messages, and already knew that her friend had it. I asked my parents right in front of her: “Can you ask her to show her facebook messages just so she can clear herself? I thought I heard her saying something to her friend about the iPod and how she would talk about it on facebook.”

She broke down, said that she was “just borrowing it” and showed them the messages. My dad recommended that she have someone fix her laptop. Luckily, I was around to do it, and for $20 I would be happy to re-install Windows. That is how I got even with my sister.

