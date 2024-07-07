Superstitious Wife Believed A Psychic Who Claimed Hubby Was Cheating And Left Him, But Her Father Bribed Him To Take His Daughter Back

Our minds can be easily tricked into believing facts that aren’t even real. Especially when the person playing those games on us are close to us.

Some people are more susceptible than others, and actually go looking for proof of their hunches wherever they can find it.

See how this couple broke up because of a false prediction from a psychic friend!

AITAH for refusing to consider stopping our divorce after my ex admitted her “psychic” friend lied about me having an affair? I met my wife, Rhona, when we were in college together. I made the obviously terrible assumption that the fact she was in post secondary education meant she had a modicum of common sense. We started dating our senior year and after job hunting settled on moving back to her hometown after graduating.

Things were smooth at first.

We found an apartment and lived together for two years before getting married. All good so far. At our wedding I met an old friend of hers. Anna. She offered to read my palm since she was part gypsy. Weird. I am in construction and I know a few people from that group and they call themselves Roma. Whatever.

Until this friend came in…

Anna only comes to town every once in a while. She lives in NYC so she doesn’t have time to visit since she has an exciting life there. She makes costumes for plays and cosplayers. So we see her maybe four times over the next two years. Last time she came was Labor Day last year. And that’s when it got weird.

What happened next is INSANE!

All of a sudden Rhona starts acting oddly. She starts checking in on me at work. Coming by when I’m working late. Asking to use my phone because hers is almost out of power. That sort of thing. She finally comes out and accuses me of having an affair. I thought she was joking so I laugh and say that I am not. This sets her off like a Roman candle. Because Anna told her I would laugh it off when Rhona came for the truth.

He wasn’t sure how to react to the absurdity.

I laughed because it was ridiculous. I barely had time for a relationship with my wife and my job. I am home all weekend long. When I go golfing her brother is almost always either in my foursome or at the club. And most important of all I love my wife. I wouldn’t do anything to harm her. And yet she takes the word of Anna the psychic seamstress over mine. She asks me to leave our apartment. I say no because I have nowhere else to go. So she leaves and moves back with her parents. They think she is nuts too.

He did all he COULD!

I spent the next few months working and trying to convince her that I’m not cheating and that I want her to come home. I don’t get invited to Thanksgiving because it would be “awkward.” I didn’t even stick around for Christmas. I went home to see my family. They have been following all this stupidity without commenting until then. At Christmas they had an intervention.

His parents wanted to save him.

They said my wife was having a break from reality and that she wasn’t coming out of it. My dad told me to give my head a shake which he only does when I am being monumentally stupid. When I got back I went to a lawyer and started my divorce. That was in January. Finally at the beginning of April Rhona calls me to talk. I say that we should talk through lawyers. She starts to cry and I agree to meet her in public if she will allow me to record our conversation so I can give a copy to my lawyer. She eventually agreed.

They’re CRAZY for this!

Turns out her and her parents hired a private detective to find my affair. Six months and a huge bill later zero evidence of an affair. She finally believes me and wants to come home. I tell her that our lease is up in July and I already found a job in Denver near my family. She says she would come with me. I respectfully declined. I told her we just weren’t right for each other. The truth is I do not want to have my offspring share DNA with this dingbat.

He’s finally getting over it.

Anyway, I am moving ahead with my divorce. I am gutted that she took her friend’s psychic vibrator over mine. Her family has approached me several times. The last time her dad offered to front us a 25% down payment on a house if I agree to go to marriage counseling instead of just leaving. I politely declined. I cannot be bought.

He couldn’t care less!

Rhona is now depressed but I see no way of ever trusting her again. She is young enough she can marry again and wreck some other guy’s life. AITAH?

Rhona needs to get better friends! What was she even thinking!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this story.

This person is glad the man got rid of his partner.

This person wants this man to thank Anna.

This person has a different stance at the situation.

This person knows the marriage was long gone.

This person thinks the parents were fed up of her as well.

How can she possibly throw her marriage under the bus over a psychic prediction?

That’s INSANE!

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.