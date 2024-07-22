HOA Demanded He Tear Down The Playhouse He Built For His Kids, So He Got His Neighbors To Build Them In Their Yards Too

The HOAs are at it again, friends!

And this time it’s personal…

That kind of sounds like a movie preview, doesn’t it…?

Don’t steal that idea from me!

And read the Reddit story below and see what you think!

HOA problems. “My parents built a playhouse for my younger siblings and our local HOA claimed it was a storage shed and that it was on our neighbor’s property. My dad knew it wasn’t because he had worked with the neighbor (Let’s call him Rick) to make sure it wasn’t on his property.

Here’s the deal…

Long story short, my dad and Rick went to an HOA meeting. They pulled all the stops for this, taking measurements and pictures, outlining the yards from aerial photos, they even got a surveyor to take a look. The HOA’s response was this: “It looks like a shed, so it needs to go away.” My dad was EXTREMELY ****** off and almost cussed out the board members. So he went home and hatched a plan.

It’ll be a community project!

He convinced all the people on our block to build playhouses, or “sheds”. Most people did. The HOA went crazy. But they lost because the block showed pictures of the “sheds” and also managed to vote off some of the members a little while later. HOAs are dumb.”

I love it when a community comes together like this!

