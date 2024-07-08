HOA Demanded That He Put New Siding On His House, But Since He Knew There Was No Rule About How Long It Could Take, He Took His Sweet Time

HOAs…

We get a lot of stories about those organizations, and maybe about .001% of them are positive.

And this ain’t one of them!

Take a look at this story and see what you think about how this guy handled the folks in his neighborhood.

This happened to a friend of my dad's about three decades ago. This friend lived in a nicer area of town, and it had a neighborhood association. The association had a set of rules to keep every house looking nice. The friend was contacted by the association because his siding needed to be replaced.

Let’s take a look at this…

In fairness, you couldn't even tell what color it was supposed to be. Since replacing siding is an annoying job, he asked for the order in writing and looked over the rules. Apparently as long as you make a consistent effort there's no timeline. In fact, you're only in violation of the rules if you stop working on it for an entire year.

You gotta love it!

So, every summer, he preceded to put up a single piece of siding. He was still doing it eight years later when my dad moved away.

Check out what folks said on Reddit.

One reader shared a story.

Another individual chimed in.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user has been there…

And this individual offered some advice.

Taking a sloooooow approach, are we?

