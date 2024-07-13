Homeowner Puts Security Cameras On His House Because Of Break-Ins, But His Next Door Neighbors Threaten To Report Him To The HOA

I’m not the type of person to put security cameras on my house (yet), but if one of my neighbors wanted to, I’d be all about it!

And I’d tell them to be sure to point them my way once in a while so I could reap the benefits!

But this guy’s neighbors weren’t thrilled about him doing it.

Is he doing anything wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on…

AITA for putting cameras on my property? “I (31M) live in a small HOA community. Everyone gets along well with each other and the neighbors trust one another. I can ask my next-door neighbor to grab my mail or let my dog out if I’m away for work.

Time for some security.

Recently, there have been a few break-ins and things were stolen. I decided to put a camera system in the front of my house and back. I did check with the HOA and they didn’t have any complaints.

There’s a problem…

Well, my next-door neighbors had an issue with the cameras and think they are only causing more harm than good. They threatened to report me to the HOA and have the cameras removed. I have not heard from the HOA yet. A neighbor put a camera are prohibited sign in his front lawn. AITA for putting cameras on my property?”

My house, my rules!

