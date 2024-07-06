Husband Found Out His Wife Cheated On Him, So He Waited 2 More Years To Divorce Her To Get Half Of The Money From Their Prenup

Finding out that your spouse is cheating on you is heartbreaking.

But knowing that you can get half of their assets after 2 years of waiting, as per the prenup agreement, can be a good silver lining.

So, if you were in OP’s shoes, would you divorce them right away or wait it out to get some money?

Read the full story below.

AITAH for waiting out my prenup before divorcing my cheating wife? My wife settled for me. I didn’t know it when I married her, but I do now. She was in love with her high school boyfriend that her parents hated. She was with him all through university.

This is the story of how they met.

Her parents finally told her that they would cut her off financially if she stayed with him. We met soon afterwards, and I fell in love. She did not. Once again, this was a surprise to me.

Here’s what the prenup agreement states.

We had a prenup that her parents insisted on. I was in it for the long haul, so I had no problem with it. I basically got nothing if we divorced before we were married ten years. After that, it was an even split as long as I was not the cause.

OP’s wife was cheating on him all throughout their marriage.

She was banging her old boyfriend our entire marriage. I found out after we were married for eight years. I was angry and depressed. I had spent eight years supporting her and her career. She has a much better paying job than I do. It is high profile, and she deals with our government a lot.

He waited it out before divorcing her.

I decided that I could handle two years of infidelity. I had already done eight unknowingly. I filed for divorce on the day after our tenth anniversary. I let her parents pay for our vacation.

He didn’t tell the real reason though.

I didn’t do anything dirty like send the evidence I had to her parents. I just had a lawyer draft claim for divorce. Included was the evidence that the prenup had lapsed, and our holdings were to be split. She said that I blindsided her after our holiday away. She doesn’t understand why I would do it. I said that I just don’t think we are compatible any more.

Did he do the right thing?

I am prepared to go nuclear if I have to. But I don’t want our kids (yes, they are mine I checked) knowing why. I am keeping the evidence I have on her boyfriend in my pocket. I can blow up his marriage and make her parents pissed at her if I absolutely must. I just prefer to end things with me in a decent financial position to take care of the kids. Am I the asshole for what I did?

Let’s check out what other Reddit users have to say.

This user thinks OP needs to inform his wife that he knows everything.

Here’s a similar opinion.

Oops! Is this true?

This user warns OP about eventually getting into trouble.

Similar to this, too.

That’s what you get when you cheat on a great, supportive husband.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.