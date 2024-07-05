Husband Lied To His Wife About Having Kids, So When She Found Out He Wanted To Get Custody, She Threatened To Divorce Him

Marriage is about trust and communication. But what if you suddenly found out that your husband has been lying to you all this time?

AITAH for telling my husband if he fights for custody of his kids I will divorce him? I, 27F, am vehemently childfree. I am sterilized, and have no intention of having or caring for any child. I married my husband, 33M, last year, and did not know he had any children until 5 days ago.

I travel for work, work for myself, and have amazing pay for very few active working hours (I am a honeymoon planner, owning my own business). We have a joint account for bills, and our own separate accounts for savings and fun money.

My husband sat me down 5 days ago, and told me he hadn’t been completely honest with me, and revealed he has 2 children, 10M and 7F. He pays regular child support. However, it dips into his fun money and he wants to be able to have fun like I am, so he said he would fight for 50/50 custody.

I was furious he had lied to me, and was even more angry when he told me he wanted 50/50. He works 12 to 16-hour shifts as a nurse, and that would mean I would have to take care of the children when I’m not working or are working from home. I told him if he fights for custody, I will leave him.

We have a prenup, so a divorce will be rather simple. I get 100% of my business, all of my savings and fun money, and the house, as I inherited it from my grandmother. He called me an asshole, and told me I should step up so that he can have more money in his savings and for fun. And because the kids won’t be much hassle due to their ages. So AITA for telling him I will divorce him if he goes through with filing for custody?

