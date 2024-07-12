Irresponsible Brother-In-Law Crashed Into His Car, So He Cancelled The Family BBQ And Sent Everybody Packing

“Party killer” just got real! This guy asked his guests to go back because his car got totaled!

AITA For Cancelling A Family Barbecue After My BIL Ran Over My Car? Ok this all took place last weekend. Family barbecue was supposed to take place, in laws, extended family, and family is coming over and all that jazz.

BIL drives a huge pickup truck by the way, and I have a 911. Decent size difference. I see them pull in right, and BIL is the driver and he’s on his phone. Because of that, he looks right at my car, and as he’s pulling in, he’s still on his phone, and he hits my car.

I guess he thought he was a lot farther than he actually was. Well, car’s totaled.

This is when people are just starting to show up too, and I’m basically steaming. I was not in barbecue mood at the time, so I told everyone to take themselves and go home, and that it is cancelled. Still waiting on the insurance payout. Also, I bought the car just last year so it’s not even paid off.

That day after everyone left, my wife is now mad at ME because some of her family drove 3-5 hours to come, just to be send home on arrival. And I lost $225,000. I don’t care.

But my wife seems to though, so I’m asking here to see if I’m the ***hole.

