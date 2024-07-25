Loitering Teenagers Refused To Move From An Empty Parking Space, So A Driver Used His Horn To Clear Them Out

There’s nothing better than getting a great parking spot.

Locked my car to annoy teenagers who would not move from an open parking spot This is the pettiest of petty revenge I’ve been a part of for some time and I still think it’s funny. A couple months ago, I went to grab some pizza from a chain pizza place. I ordered ahead, which is good because they were insanely busy. The entire parking lot was full except for one spot by the entrance, but for some reason, a few teenagers were sitting in the parking spot. Not in a car, but just sitting there, taking up the space.

I figured they would move as I pulled up, but they didn’t. I also figured they would move if I started to pull in, but they didn’t. So I pulled in as slowly as possible so as to not hit them, but still get my car in the spot.

As I got out, they gave me dirty looks, but still stayed sitting right in front of my car. Side note: my car has a VERY shrill and loud horn and it is particularly ear piercing if you’re right in front of my car. It is incredibly annoying.

Annoyed, I came up with my plan for revenge before I even got out of my car. As I went inside, I did what any responsible car owner would do and locked my car so the horn would go off. Twice. The kids weren’t sitting there when I got back.

