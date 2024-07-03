Man Tries To Support Girlfriend’s Healthy Habits, But Ends Up Sparking An Emotional Conflict

Helping your partner on their health journey can be a tricky balance.

Imagine trying to support your girlfriend’s diet, but ending up making her cry instead.

Yikes!

The following story dives into what happens when one man’s good intentions end up causing more harm.

Let’s take a look.

AITA for not getting my girlfriend a pastry because she’s on a diet? My girlfriend of 2 years is an absolutely gorgeous, stunning woman. I love every inch of her and don’t think anything needs to change.

Over the past few months, she went through a really rough time with some family and work stuff, and as a result ditched a lot of her exercise and healthy eating habits. As a result of overeating junk food, she put on about 10 pounds.

This can’t be easy for her.

While I tell her every day that she’s beautiful (and mean it too!), she is uncomfortable and 2 weeks ago started talking about how she wants to cut out junk food, start exercising again and go back to her baseline weight. I support her efforts to return to healthier habits.

Last week, on my way home from work as I often do, I stopped in my favorite bakery in the city. I usually stop at least once per week and while in the past I would always pick up something for myself and my girlfriend, this time I only got something for myself because she’s been vocal about how she will cut out pastries. I got myself a big cinnamon roll with cream cheese glaze.

This doesn’t sound like it’s going to end well.

When I got home, she saw the bakery bag and asked mmm what did you get. I had to admit that I didn’t get anything for her, since she said she wants to cut out pastries. She got upset and said I should have texted her when I’m in the bakery and asked if she wanted anything. I said I just didn’t think she would since she’s been so vocal about wanting to cut out certain foods.

Uh oh…

She then said I shouldn’t have gotten anything for myself either since now I’m just “flaunting it” and making her feel fat. She cried a lot and she’s still a bit cold towards me. I’m genuinely confused. AITA?

Talk about a tough situation, right? Trying to be supportive, but ending up causing more stress.

The folks on Reddit had a lot to say about this one.

This person thinks the girlfriend reacted way over the top.

This user feels like OP was caught between a rock and a hard place.

This commenter thinks he’s not at fault, but maybe could’ve been a bit more considerate.

Looks like he’ll have to learn telepathy if he wants this relationship to work.

