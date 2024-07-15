Neighbor Demanded They Decorate Their House For Christmas, So They Decided Halloween Decorations Would Be Better Instead

Oh, boy, here we go again…

We decorate in the neighborhood …. Ok Merry Chralloween. “This happened the first Christmas after my late husband and I built and moved in to our house. It was early December the first week around the 6th when one of the old nosey neighbors knocked on my door. I had not had the chance to meet anyone from the area I was still fairly new so I thought she was coming to introduce herself but I was wrong.

It was a lecture about the holidays that everyone in the area decorates with lights and stuff for Christmas that I have to decorate for Christmas so I can fit in to the area… It was utter bull ****. Well I had told my husband what had happened and he was so ****** off. He was a creative person and I could see the wood burning behind his eyes so he was like ok let’s go out and get some decorations for that old *****.

And we did…. A whole bunch of clearance items from Halloween. The whole works. Blow up pumpkins, bats, everything you can think of. And that’s what we did… this huge Halloween display complete with pumpkin hang up lights all over the front of the house. She got what she wanted we decorated. We did get an angry letter from her but it kinda became a tradition that I have been keep going for the the last 8 years complete with a skeleton Christmas tree. His name is Billy Bones he has a party hat instead of a star.”

