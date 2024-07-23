New Neighbors Were Rude And Ruined The Vibe Of The Street, So A Homeowner Got Even By Creating A Stinky Surprise For Their Cars And Forced Them To Move

Well, this story sure escalated quickly!

Won’t move your car? I hope you like rotting meat in your vents. “Let me set the scene, the year is 2017 and my family and I live on a quiet suburban street. It’s mostly retired couples and some families with very young kids. Normal. Now earlier this year the house diagonal from us decided to move and sold it. About the day after everything’s packed away, five cars come peeling down the street, and pull into the driveway and out in the road. They’re a bunch of college-age kids, so we give them some slack and let them go for a day or two. Meanwhile, day in and day out different cars keep peeling down the street, some are over 30 miles over the speed limit.

This does not go over well with the neighbors, for most of the younger kids walk and ride their bikes down our street. Everyone’s concerned they might hurt someone or someone’s dog. Before something serious can happen, some of the neighbors who’ve lived here 20+ years go over and meet the newbies. This includes my mom. They’re polite at first. They agreed to not go over 35, but more cars keep racing down the road. Along with that, they seem to be having parties every other Tuesday with about 30 cars up the street. Now the niceties are over, and the cops are called. Usually, they wouldn’t do this, but about 5 calls came in from a bunch of houses and the police department was fed up. Having nothing better to do, they send one of the deputies and they wait around the corner for a few hours a day.

About 2 fines are given, and then they slow down. Except they get smart, there’s only one place the deputy can hide, so they send one car to see if they’re there. If not they speed again. The deputy gives up after about 3 days and is gone. A few months pass, and we were at a loss of what to do. Summer is almost here so my brother and I are outside more. We have a basketball hoop at the edge of the road, right across from the house. Our driveway is at almost a 45° angle, and all my brother’s buddies come and play, so we leave it there. There’s a problem, the cars keep parking to block the hoop. My brother’s mad since that’s all he used to do in the summer. He goes over to the house and guys just shut the door on him. Now my mom’s ****** off. She marches over there and asks them to move their cars, sweetly, and when they refuse she hatches a plan.

This summer was a hot one, and my mom decides to cook some homemade pea soup. Now she burns this batch, by “accident” of course. Now instead of chucking it out, she puts it in this big plastic jar, seels the lid, and places it out on the back porch in the middle of the sun. Weeks pass, and she occasionally opens it. There are maggots squirming around and it turned a deep brown-green. There’s also this clear yellow liquid that separated itself to the top. Disgusting. Meanwhile, my brother is determined to play basketball when there’s a little opening. About twenty minutes in, the ball bounces onto one of the cars by accident. There was no mark, but the car alarm goes off so he’s trying to leave. I run out to see one of the regulars who lived there, a woman, yelling obscenities at my brother and how he needs to pay for her car. My mother runs out after me and starts yelling at the lady to get away from my brother. There was no damage, and it was clear, but the lady kept screaming. My brother and I run inside and watch as the woman follows my mom up the driveway, waving her arms and still yelling. My mom yells for her to get off her property or she’ll call the cops. By now our older neighbors are watching, some walking over, and the lady realizes that she better leave it or she might actually get in trouble. She runs across the street and slams the door.

Around 2 am on a Tuesday with one of their parties, my mom puts on a gas mask (my dad worked in pest control so he had one) and takes out the soup. The stench was terrible. It was rotting meat and something indescribable. She takes the jar and goes over to the cars as quiet as possible. Onto almost every car she dumps the rotting pea soup onto the windshield and into that space where there are the windshield wipers. Before anything, I have to explain these were nice cars. Not sports, but Priuses and new cars, which doesn’t fit with their age. The next morning my mom’s out sitting in the garage, smoking a cigarette like always. It’s around 6 am and the lady that yelled at my brother comes out first. She’s obviously tired and get’s into her car.

A minute or two passes as this woman has the most disgusted face. She turns on the windshield wipers and a hunk of rotting ham is sent flying. My mom’s now in tears, and I mean tears. I wake up and head downstairs to the garage to see the woman yelling and about 20ish kids heading out to their cars. Each one’s trashed. The cops are called, but since no evidence, they can’t press charges against my mom. One by one they leave in their ruined cars. They moved out 3 weeks later.”

