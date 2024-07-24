Newbie Was Learning How To Drive But A Rude Motorist Was Honking At Them, So Another More Patient Driver Got Revenge

Some drivers are pretty impatient on the road even when it comes to new drivers.

In today’s story, one driver gets revenge on another driver who is super rude and impatient.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Beeping your horn at a learner driver? Enjoy your wait! The other day, I pulled up at a set of traffic lights directly behind a learner driver, and another car stopped directly behind me. These lights are notorious in our local area for being very long winded, and only letting 3 or 4 cars through at a time, at most.

The light finally turned green.

After a minute or so of waiting, our light turned green. Learner driver attempted to pull away and stalled their car. Almost immediately the car behind me started beeping their horn at the delay.

OP was very understanding of the situation.

To be fair to the learner, they applied their handbrake (it’s on a slight hill) restarted the car, and successfully pulled away on their second attempt, just as the light turned back to Amber. Anyone who has learnt to drive knows the feeling of embarrassment and worry that comes with stalling at the lights, so I felt for that person in front and didn’t appreciate the speed at which the person behind started honking their horn.

OP decided to get revenge on the impatient driver.

I deliberately hung back, rolling ever so slowly forwards and crossing the line just as the light turned red, forcing the car behind to have to stop. Looking back in my rearview mirror I could see the other driver gesticulating wildly at me, as I drove on home feeling ever so petty!

In defense of the driver who honked, perhaps that person didn’t realize the driver in front was just learning to drive.

