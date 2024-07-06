Noisy Kids In His Building Are Keeping Him Up, So When They Lose Their Soccer Ball On His Balcony, He Refuses To Give It Back

No one likes to lose sleep.

We need it to survive, and if we don’t get enough of it the rest of our lives can go downhill pretty fast.

So, when the kids in his building were keeping this guy up with their incessant kicking of a soccer ball, he was on the edge.

When the opportunity to fix it landed on his balcony, he figured he’d better not pass it up.

Here’s the whole story!

AITA for not giving my neighbors soccer ball back, after he threw it onto my 3rd floor apartment balcony, which he kicks against the side of the apartment all day? A little context. I live on the 3rd floor of an apartment building and the family below me has a little boy who loves to kick his soccer ball around ALL DAY. He kicks it against the side of the building, against the inside walls of his apartment, slams it into the ceiling (my floor), and throws it onto the roof. This isn’t just loud; it shakes my entire apartment. I work a night shift, and this makes it impossible for me to sleep.

Then, the ball landed on his balcony.

By chance, he kicked his soccer ball onto my balcony, and I just haven’t given it back. It’s been two days, and he has been knocking on my door continuously for those two days.

He hasn’t answered the door yet, and he’s thinking he probably won’t.

He knocked (beat) on my door for two hours straight today, and at least once every hour after that. The thing is, I can sleep through someone knocking on my door, I can’t sleep through my apartment shaking. I was finally able to sleep a full 8 hours today and I really don’t want that to go away. AITA?

On the one hand, it’s a kid.

On the other…well, let’s hear what Reddit has to say.

Maybe he should have talked to them first?

Nobody wants to jump to punishing the kid.

After all, communication is key!

You can’t put a price on sleep.

Even it costs a whole soccer ball.

