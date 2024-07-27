Nosy Neighbor Harasses A Quiet Couple, So They Serve Her With The Creepiest Surprise Ever

What would you do if a nosy neighbor made your life unbearable?

Well, this couple faced a nightmare situation with their neighbor, who hated everything about them and constantly caused trouble.

In this story, see how they turned the tables in an unforgettable way.

I Got Revenge On My Evil Neighbor I had been living in a small house set back from the rest of the rows of homes on the street. The lady in front to the right of me hated me, my boyfriend, my dog, everything about us, because she wanted the property for herself.

Well, that’s selfish.

One particularly trying week, she had called the cops on us 4 times, and as we were very quiet, clean people the cops just left right away after apologizing. The neighbor completely lost her mind and had the city come out to try and condemn the home for looking shoddy (it didn’t have siding). I woke up to find a cop, her, and the city assessors outside snapping pics. They tried and put me through hell.

So, I asked a friend from a warm state to send me some cockroaches. The evil lady owned a restaurant downtown, and I put over 30 live cockroaches in her bathroom.

OH EM GEE.

Then I called on her for health code violations. She was shut down, and she soon moved far away.

Jeez, cockroaches in the restaurant and a health code violation later, the neighbor packed up and left.

Who knew pest control could be so satisfying?

Reddit apparently did. See what people had to say!

This person shared another brilliant cockroach story.

This person is offering another even grosser alternative.

And this person just approves wholeheartedly.

When the neighbor plays dirty, a few roaches can work wonders.

This is downright diabolical.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.