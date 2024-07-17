Older Brother Eats Dad’s Snacks, But He Sees His Snitching Sister As The Real Villain In The Story

Sibling rivalry is one thing, but when it turns into a full-blown snitch-fest, things can get out of hand quickly.

AITA for giving my (22m) sister (16f) the silent treatment after she kept snitching on me? I live at home, and I’m working to save money for grad school and moving out. My sister recently has repeatedly snitched on me. Our dad likes snacks such as saltine crackers and dried fruits, and my mom buys a lot of them at the grocery store. Occasionally, I eat some of these snacks, and my sister (who sometimes see me taking the snacks) tells our dad that I’m eating “his” snacks, implying that I’m taking food that doesn’t belong to me.

Because she saw me eating the snacks, she’s not necessarily lying about me, but still she makes a big deal out of it and makes me sound like a bad person for taking snacks that my mom bought for everyone (it’s only my dad who requested she buys them). This morning before leaving for work I asked my mom if she needed anything from the grocery store. She said that we need dried fruits, and my sister then said that I’ve been eating too many of them. She proudly declared that she told our dad each time she saw me taking the dried fruit (she spends a lot of the time this summer in the kitchen).

I asked her why she snitches on me because it’s not a big deal, and the snacks are for everyone. She says that because I used the word snitch, it implies that I know I did something wrong. I asked her what she achieves by telling him those things, and she says that she wants to make herself look like a hero and expose my wrongdoings.

I told her that she’s very annoying when she polices me. She said that there’s other snacks like cookies, fresh fruits, and bars that I could eat, and that our dad strongly prefers saltines and dried fruits. He eats other snacks too, but he just suggested to buy them. I insisted that it’s wrong to talk about people negatively behind their back, and she said that she just wanted to make our dad aware that his snacks are being eaten by other people. I again emphasized that they are not “his” snacks, he simply wanted them to be bought- it’s like a long time ago she wanted a trampoline in the backyard, but it’s not “her” trampoline. Her friends, my friends, and I have all played on it before. She still would not stop arguing with me, and I just left to go to work. Later out of frustration, I blocked her on social media and when she texted me like 10 times confronting me about it, I ignored her. I thought it would teach her a lesson, but she says that that I’m being unfair and overreacting. My mom called me and told me to let it chill and that as siblings, we should not fight. She says that as a guy 6 years older, I should set a good example for her, and that I need to manage my anger. I reiterated that gossip and defamation are horrible behaviors, but my mom said that my sister is young and still learning.

