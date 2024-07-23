One Scientist Says Our World Might Be Connected To An Invisible “Anti-Universe”

There are all kinds of theories about the universe and time, and whether or not there might be uncountable numbers of alternate universes out there, one for each decision we didn’t make.

PhD student Naman Kumar thinks that theory should also include an “anti-universe” that’s moving in direct opposition to our own.

Scientists are still working off Einstein’s 1917 coefficient to model the universe. He posited that it is made up of three components: regular matter, cold dark matter (CDM) and a cosmological constant, or lambda, that’s related to dark energy.

This model has allowed us to explain how dark energy causes our universe to expand at an accelerating rate, but still, mysteries remain.

The biggest one being that we have never observed dark matter with our own eyes (or microscopes), even though we estimate that it makes up 68% of the universe.

So, many scientists, like Naman Kumor, have presented alternate theories.

His “new model” does away with uncertainty by throwing out dark energy from the equation altogether.

“However, there is a price to pay. We need a partner anti-universe whose time flow is oppositely related to our universe.”

He’s not the first to suggest this possibility. Another international team has suggested that dark matter resides in a mirror universe in which atoms never formed.

Kunar’s “finding” is really just a working hypothesis to explain “one of the greatest puzzles in our understanding of the cosmos.”

Oddly, no one finds this idea all that wild or out there.

“The beauty of this idea lies in its simplicity and naturalness, setting is apart from existing explanations.”

There is something intuitive about there being an equal opposite for everything we know and experience.

At least, it makes sense to me.

