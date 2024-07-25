Perfume Expert Shares Her Application Method After Sydney Sweeney Caused An Uproar About Her Fragrance Preference
by Ashley Ashbee
Many of us as little girls learned from our mothers to put perfume on the insides of our wrists and behind our ears.
Actress Sydney Sweeney has shared advice, too, and she’s getting roasted online for recommending people put it on the backs of their ankles and in their hair in an Armani ad.
TikToker and perfume expert @soswagkenny created a response video, saying, “I’m going to show you the correct way to do it.”
OP’s credentials are legit. She has a background in perfume sales.
She said Sydney got the fundamental rule right: “You want to hit at least three contact points.”
And she gives a lot of points you can choose from: behind your ears, the insides of your arms and center of your chest, just to name a few.
But OP disagrees with Sydney Sweeney’s approach in this key point.
“I’m not the perfume police,” she reassures us, but “it bothers me when people spray really expensive perfume on their clothes rather than their skin.”
“The reason it smells so good on an individual is because it mixes with your pH and your skin’s chemistry.”
If you prefer scent on your clothes, she has a solution for you.
“I like to put mists on my clothes.”
And she chooses mists that have a similar top note to the scent in her perfume.
For example if it’s a woodsy perfume, she goes for a musky mist.
She says this approach “intensifies the scent and makes it smell nicer and different.”
Here’s the full video.
@soswagkenny
just my 2 cents 🙇🏽♀️
Check out what people are saying.
This person is one of few who disagreed with the hate for Sweeney’s approach.
A number of people pretty much admitted to drowning themselves in perfume.
A lot of people didn’t know there was a strategic way to apply it.
It was nice to see an alternative viewpoint.
The Nanny taught us a lot of things.
I wish there was a dill-scented perfume.
It’s probably the only one I’d wear.
