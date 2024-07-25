Persistent Noise Complaints Fell On Deaf Ears, Until A Birthday Gift Turned The Tables

Living in an apartment with noisy neighbors can be a test of patience, especially when their children’s late-night activities disturb your sleep.

But sometimes, a well-timed incident can bring about surprising changes.

Neighbors suddenly became silent at nights after unintentionally showing them the taste of their own medicine So I was living in an apartment, having a neighbor on right and one on top. Both neighbors had kids that made a lot of noise during day and night. I didn’t really have a problem with noises at day, they were kids and it was understandable. But really, who the hell runs and screams up to 3 a.m.?

So several times I wrote in the building Whatsapp group that please keep your children quiet at night as I and everyone else needs to sleep and wake up early. I got no answers or if I did, it was their parents telling they are kids and they will try, but cannot promise anything.

Fast forward to my birthday. One of my friends gave me this amazing soundbar and when I got home I was too excited to hear some music from it. It was like 12 am and I really wasn’t thinking about any revenge or something. Just wanted to try this new soundbar and didn’t notice it’s too late. I played my rock playlist with a high volume and meanwhile on my PC trying to figure out it’s features. At around 2:30 am the same neighbor (top floor) came and knocked my door.

It was then, before opening the door that I realized what time is it. I opened the door and saw it’s him trying to ask to keep it quiet. Before he starts speaking I told sorry I didn’t notice the time and turned it off. Didn’t mention his kids or anything. He appreciated and went. From that day, not one of those two neighbors kids made any noise at night. Not a single day. Like their parents had all control over the kids to keep them quiet at night but didn’t feel necessary until they felt the other neighbors can also make midnight noises. If only if I knew this earlier, I would buy the soundbar way earlier.

