Rude Neighbor Refused To Pay His Cable Bill, So This Guy Followed The Suggestion Of A Friend Even Though It Was Meant To Be A Joke

Some people think they rule the world… or at least their neighborhood.

They are loud, messy, and inconsiderate. In other words, they are a jerk to everyone around them.

In this story, this rude neighbor even had the nerve to refuse to pay his share of the shared cable bill.

So what happened?

Here’s a revenge story that might “shock” you.

Don’t pay your cable bill? Bye bye TV I didn’t do this. I merely suggested it. My friend had a (secretly) shared cable connection with the guy next door. A single well-hidden cable was enough to share the signal and the bill. This worked fine until a new neighbor rented that place.

He and his friend didn’t like the new neighbor.

He was really stupid, and a complete jerk (we’ll call him AH, btw). He used to come home drunk at night with his car radio at full volume, leave trash, and cigarette butts on the sidewalk. As expected, when he moved in, he agreed to split the cable, but never helped to pay the bill. When asked for the money, he said he just had enough for rent and food, became hostile, and my friend decided to avoid problems with him.

The neighbor brought home a big TV.

Well, one night, my friend and I were having a beer at his place when AH got home, as loud and crappy as possible. We witnessed him and some guy take out a 50-ish-inch TV (super expensive at the time) out of the car, and take it inside. For some reason, the TV didn’t come in its box. It came from a pawn shop or some shady place for sure.

He suggested something as a joke to get back at the neighbor.

That was the time he told me about the overall situation. I remembered a story a cable guy told me once and joked about feeding electricity through his shared cable, and fry his brand new flat screen. But it was a joke!!!

But his friend took it seriously and made it happen.

Some time later, late at night, I received a call from my friend. It was about 1 AM. He told me AH decided it was karaoke night and invited over his crappy loud friends. Being completely disgusted, my friend did what I had suggested. He first connected a car battery to the cable, and nothing seemed to happen. Then, he decided to use a 110v wall socket.

Chaos erupted.

Karaoke party was over after a few seconds. AH was already drunk, and started yelling at some guy on the phone for selling him a crappy TV. Some more guys came and problems escalated. The cops came to the neighborhood, and took AH and some other guys into custody.

Bye, bye, neighbor!

I was excited and scared at the same time. Luckly, AH left the neighborhood about 2 weeks later, and never realized what actually had happened that night. I didn’t do this. I merely suggested it… as a joke!!!

