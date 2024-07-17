Rural Town Teenagers Were Hitting Mailboxes With A Baseball Bat, So A Homeowner Installed A Metal Pole That The Teens Will Never Forget

Sometimes, it takes a smart idea to get rid of naughty teenagers off your property.

Revenge for the mailbox There was a spike of petty vandalism going on along my road. I live in the rural bit of town and after ~10 at night, it’s abandoned, and easy to flee from, which made it an ideal target. Mostly, it was teenagers going down the road, and hitting mailboxes with a baseball bat. Every week. My neighbor decided he was sick of it.

Under the guise of ‘reinforcing’ the post, he installed a metal pole between his mailbox and his newspaperbox. It was hard to see during the day, much less detectable at night, while doing 60 down a country road. It was also planted well into the ground with a little concrete for good measure.

He said he saw it happen from his porch one night. The car was barreling down the road, and mailboxes were flying off whenever it passed them. Then the car got to his, and there was a scream as it kept driving.

The next day, you could see the ruined mailboxes up until his. At his, there were two halves of a wooden baseball bat.

He said he actually felt kind of bad for the idiot, as he thought they would be cruising down the road, and it would just give them a jolt. But the kind of people who go down the road smashing mailboxes are not the kind to drive slow, with your friend hanging out the window, swinging a bat (that would require intelligence). God knows what it did to that jerk’s arm.

