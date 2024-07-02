She Always Helped Her Sister, But When The Favor Wasn’t Returned She Decided To Skip Her Wedding

Family drama can be the absolute worst, and can be heightened around big events.

This story from Reddit illustrates what happens when one sibling keeps the receipts and shows her cards on the other’s big day.

AITA for refusing to attend my sister’s wedding because she wouldn’t give me any money & called me a burden? I have a sister, Sandra. Years ago, she’d lost her job & was homeless. I was only more than happy to help. I gave her a lot of money & asked her to live in my house. Rent-free, free food, and she could live there permanently. I also gave her additional money every month.

She got a good job later & moved out, although I’d said she could continue staying there permanently. A year after that, I fell into trouble. I was homeless. I asked Sandra for help. Not only did she say I am unwelcome to stay at her house as it would be a burden, she also refused to give me any money.

I now have a good job as earlier. Sandra’s now having her wedding & invited me. All of us congratulated her, except me. I said I am not attending.

She got mad. I said that I do not want to be with anyone who’s as ungrateful. She began to yell at me, and others agree with her in that I am in the wrong since I’d said that she does not have to return the money when I’d helped her. AITA?

