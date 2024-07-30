She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend After Receiving An Inconsiderate And Lame Gift. Now His Family Is Calling Her Materialistic.

While gifts can be important, the intent and gesture behind them matters the most!

AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend after he gave me a crappy Christmas present? I (F28) broke up with my boyfriend (M38) on Xmas day after we exchanged gifts. I have a lot going on. I’m moving houses and I’m dealing with a new job position that has me feeling that I have a lot to catch up to from the past director. I set my alarm very early in the morning last week and took the time to buy him and his daughter (F16) presents that they could enjoy.

To be fair, there’s an income gap between us, but even a pair of affordable earrings could have made me feel happy. Because the house is a mess, I even closed off the living room with curtains so that the stack of boxes and things wouldn’t make the Xmas decorations look ugly. I made sure the tree looked nice, I bought the food that he likes and I made myself pretty for him.

He arrived and the first thing he did was to make fun of my makeup. He also made fun of my Santa hat. He laughed like I’m some ridiculous cartoon. We ate and talked, and I gave him my present (airpods), which he loved the point of posting on IG. His daughter got her present (Hot Topic stuff) and I was very glad that she loved it.

He took her back to her mom’s house and didn’t get back in an hour like he said (that’s their Xmas arrangement). We were supposed to spend time together, but he came back about three hours later because his mother had visitors and he wanted to catch up. He sat watching tv and gave me zero affection.

He gave me his present which TBH, I would have preferred not to get anything. I’m not a drinker. He got me a small wine bottle that I’ve seen marked at 3-5 USD at the 7-11. I know I wasn’t at my best because he said my face changed. He has a job. He could have gotten something actually thinking of me. I felt horrible when he said he would give me an IOU and that the rest of my present was in his pants. I ignorantly thought it was some game.

Maybe he hid a small gift inside his pants? Nope. I was supposed to take his junk as a gift. I was furious. It was cheap and while I’m very sensual, it wasn’t that. It felt vulgar. I asked him to leave and thanked him for giving me the worst Christmas and took back my present. I cried after he left and when he texted me if I was okay I broke up with him and blocked him. His siblings have been trying to reach me. I’ve blocked them all.

One of them accused me of being materialistic and shallow. And also said that not everyone has a fancy job and that I’m unfair for expecting a certain level of gifting. AITA???

Let’s check out what the Reddit community has to say about this story.

