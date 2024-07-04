She Had A Favorite Baby Name For Her Future Daughter, But Her Brother Had A Daughter First And Stole The Name

Everyone has certain harmless wishes for their futures.

AITA for walking out the room after my brother told me the name of his baby? I am only a teenager but my mother had my brother at 16 making him in his 30’s.

Ever since I was young I have always talked about naming my future daughter Scarlett, I don’t know why but I have always adored the name.

Every time the topic of babies, names, and children comes up I always say that my daughter will be called Scarlett, everyone in my family knows this. Last week, my sister law gave birth to a healthy baby girl who, as you can probably guess, they named Scarlett. I was really upset at my brother as he knows that was my top name, I didn’t make a big deal about it. I just left the room obviously upset, Scarlett isn’t a family name or anything and my brother has never mentioned liking the name, one time he said he wasn’t a fan.

I asked him why he would name his daughter that and he told me to stop overreacting and get over it and that I don’t own the name.

I get that It doesn’t belong to me but just because I am a teenager doesn’t mean that I am not allowed to have plans for my future.

