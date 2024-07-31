She Has A Name Picked Out For Her Baby, But Her Father-In-Law Isn’t Happy The Name Isn’t All About Him

Have you ever demanded that a child be named after you?

AITA for not naming my children after my in-laws? “My husband and I (33M and 31F respectively) have a 3 y.o. son and are trying for a second child soon. My father passed away the day I found out I was pregnant with my son, so my husband and I agreed to give my dad’s middle name “Hayden” to our son.

This caused a bit of a fuss with my FIL, who said he was hoping I would honor him in naming our child, but I repeatedly told him the names my DH and I picked for our children would not mesh well with any of his names. I didn’t mention that we didn’t want to carry the “James” name tradition on anymore nor did I like the name “Martin”. Now that my DH and I are trying for a second child, the argument has come up again about bestowing a “family name” to honor my FIL upon our second child should it be another boy. We already have another name set picked out for another boy, and this one honors my grandfather who passed before I was born. The name we have chosen flows very well with my grandfather’s name, and my DH agrees it would be a great choice.

My FIL made a comment to me about “having to pass away before he’d get a child named after him”, to which I made it abundantly clear that neither I, my DH, nor his other son and his partner have any obligation to name any of our children after him. This has caused a huge rift in the family, and my MIL has pleaded with me to reconsider and allow FIL the pride of having a child named after him. I am standing my ground and keeping all the names we have picked as they are. AITA?”

Why do in-laws think they automatically get a vote when naming kids?

Such a weird thing to feel ownership over.

