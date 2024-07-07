Customer Needed An Invoice To Switch Her Landline To VOIP, But Getting It Was Like Pulling Teeth

You’ve probably been in a similar situation.

You’re on the phone with customer service for a simple request and they give you the runaround so many times you get dizzy.

Check out how this person stopped this vicious cycle.

I just want an invoice please. I want to convert my landline to a VOIP. The company I want to port to requires an invoice with my name, my account number, and my phone number as proof to initiate it. They said that they never provide invoices for pay as you go plans. I ask why and call them out because my dad had been receiving invoices when he was the owner of the account.

Then she gets an idea to acquire an invoice.

As a workaround, I say, “So explain to me again how much does that prepaid offer cost again?… And will I be invoiced for this plan you are offering?” A moment of silence on the line as customer service realizes what I’m doing. “Yes.” they replied quietly.

And voila! Problem solved.

“Alright”, I said confidently, “Let’s swap over to the new plan. Then you can send me an invoice.” So now my account is being converted to a cheaper prepaid plan. I’ll get my invoice, and finally get my number ported to VOIP.

I do, too. It’s so nice to check ludicrous things off your list.

I’m in Canada, too. Good question!

Forcing people to stay on doesn’t make your business sustainable.

Maybe a contract? I don’t know. We need more information.

We can’t be happy for you if we don’t know the terms!

Another reason to loathe the phone.

As if we needed one.

