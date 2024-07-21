She Was Planning To Throw Her Step-Daughter A Baby Shower, But The Step-Daughter Decided Not To Invite Her To The Wedding

Usually parents are an integral part of their child’s wedding.

In today’s story, a step-mom is offended that she wasn’t invited to her step-daughter’s wedding especially when her step-daughter expects her to throw a baby shower.

Let’s see how the conflict started…

WIBTA for canceling the baby shower after not being told about the wedding? My stepdaughter, 22 is pregnant with her first baby, a boy. She and her now husband just got married 2 days ago. This is the issue.

It’s a big issue…

These 2 have been a lot. House hopping, couch surfing and on state aide, mainly because this guy will not get a job beyond gig services (doordash etc). We (her dad and i) have had to give them money and groceries numerous times, up to the point where we eventually had to tell them we can’t support 2 households.

They weren’t told about the wedding.

We saw on social media 2 days ago, they got married. Apparently his mom put stuff together. Her dad got no messages, calls or anything. She had no one in her family there. Just his.

The stepmom was planning to throw her a baby shower. Emphasis on WAS.

Now. Here’s where I may the ta. It’s been expected that I have a baby shower for her. I had everything planned and purchased.

The wedding changed everything.

But, I feel like, if even her dad isn’t good enough to even be told his child was getting married, then my money is not good enough for this party. My husband, my family and my mother in law are telling me to just cancel it. WIBTA if I canceled the shower?

Canceling a baby shower would definitely be a huge disappointment to the step-daughter, but if it were my step-daughter, I wouldn’t want to throw her a baby shower either after not being invited to the wedding!

Let’s see how Reddit readers reacted.

This reader is on the step-mom’s side.

Another reader thinks the groom’s mom should step up again.

This person emphasizes the importance of setting boundaries NOW.

This person has a good reason to support canceling the baby shower.

This step-daughter doesn’t serve a baby shower after treating her dad and step-mom so poorly.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.