Squatters Refuse To Leave His Company’s Property, So They Hired Someone To Bother Them So Badly They Called The Cops On Themselves

Squatters rights is one of the most bizarre legal precedents I have ever heard. Oh you’ve been illegally living in a house for month? Well I guess it’s your house now!

Like seriously, who was the person to propose this law? How did they frame just letting people illegally live on someone else’s property?

Well when this property manager needed squatters gone ASAP, he hired a lawyer to annoy them out of the property, and it worked so well they ended up calling the cops on him!

Squatters get out witted Ten years ago, the property management company I worked for managed properties out of California where we were located. A tenant allowed friends to move in and then vacated after his friends had lived there for a while. We tried to negotiate but these douches decide they want us to go the legal route.

But the squatters probably regretted their push for litigation once they saw OP’s lawyer!

Instead, we found the biggest jerk we could hire. We gave him a fresh lease with his name on it, a 36 pack of Coors, pizza take-out, and keys. He was instructed to sit on their couch, watch their TV and get comfy. The bothersome folks arrived and told him to leave. He wasn’t moving.

So the lawyer told them they should call the police if they wanted him out. And for some reason, they followed his advice!

He told them to go ahead and call the police. They did. The police told them he was legally allowed to be there. Tenants had stronger rights than owners in this area. They were out within a week, while we paid him to be an absolute nuisance.

Imagine occupying a home illegally, and then calling the police to kick someone out! What’s that saying about people in glass houses?

Well what about glass houses that belong to other people?

Reddit loved seeing squatters get their comeuppance, and this user even said there was a business in his city dedicated doing exactly this.

Others had a similar, but smellier, way to make sure they had their bills paid.

A lot of people said that if someone made a show about doing this to people, they would binge-watch it immediately!

And finally, when this user heard OP hired a big man to get rid of squatters, they had a much different solution in mind.

