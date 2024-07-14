Starbucks Worker Claims That Stores Keep Food Out Longer Than Usual To Make More Money. – ‘I’m not gonna miss a job that pays basically minimum wage.’

Okay, now I’m officially grossed out…

But I guess I should’ve seen this coming!

A Starbucks worker posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers a heads-up about something that they probably didn’t want to know in the first place…she claims that some Starbucks stores allegedly keep food out longer than it’s supposed to do so the bigwigs don’t lose money.

She said, “This is all allegedly. Your favorite coffee company that is publicly supporting injustices around the world…allegedly has decided that in order to save money, they are going to keep their sandwiches and food products longer.”

She went on to say that the company did quality testing and decided that stores will leave food out for sale longer than before.

She explained, “Unless there’s like more preservatives or chemicals that taste exactly the same or whatever you are now getting the same product days later that was previously thrown out because it was like not good anymore. So yeah, if active injustices are not enough for you to stop going there, maybe your own health and your own well-being will stop you.”

She posted a follow-up video and said, “The difference is I have something that they don’t and that is nothing to lose. Because, guess what, I’m not gonna miss a job that pays basically minimum wage. I’m actually moving to Australia so I already put my notice in so they’d be actually really stupid to fire me when I was just quitting.”

Now let's see how folks reacted.

This person said she better be careful…and someone else had a funny response.

This viewer spoke up.

Another TikTokker was thankful that she posted this.

Great, I just ate a Starbucks breakfast sandwich…

Yuck!

