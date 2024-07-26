Her Stepbrother Moved In Full-Time So Her Stepmom Suggested She Give Up Her Room, But She Refuses Even Though Everybody Says She’s Being Difficult

Blending families comes with its fair share of challenges, especially when it involves teenagers and personal space.

One girl found herself in the middle of such a dilemma when her stepbrother moved in full-time and her stepmom suggested she give up her bedroom.

How does it end?

Check out the story!

AITA for refusing to move out of my room for my stepbrother? I (17F) live with my mom and her husband, Dave. They got married two years ago, and Dave has a son, Jack (19M), from his previous marriage. Jack lives with his mom but visits us every other weekend and during school breaks.

Family dynamics can get tricky.

My mom and I have lived in our house for as long as I can remember. When Dave and Jack came into the picture, I had already staked my claim on the biggest bedroom (other than the master) because it’s been mine since I was little. Jack usually stays in the guest room, which is smaller but perfectly fine. A few months ago, Jack’s mom moved to another state for work, and Jack decided he wants to stay with us full-time to finish his last year of high school. Dave thinks it’s a great idea and that it’ll be good for us to bond more as a family.

Here comes the request…

I was on board until Dave suggested that I move into the smaller guest room so Jack can have my room. His reasoning? Jack is older and needs more space for his stuff, plus he’s not used to sharing a bathroom, and the guest room doesn’t have an en-suite. I was really upset by this. I’ve decorated my room just the way I like it, and it’s my personal space. I told them I didn’t want to switch rooms and that Jack should take the guest room since he’s the one moving in. Dave wasn’t happy with my response and said I was being selfish. My mom is trying to stay neutral but keeps hinting that it would be nice of me to help Jack feel more at home. Jack hasn’t said much, but he did mention how cramped the guest room feels.

We can feel the family tensions rise.

I feel like I’m being reasonable by wanting to keep my room, but everyone else seems to think I’m being difficult. So, AITA for refusing to move out of my room for my stepbrother?

Blending families is never easy, especially when personal space is involved.

Reddit, is this teenager being unreasonable, or is she right to stand her ground about her personal space?

This person says it’s not her, it’s the parents.

This commenter is in agreement.

Absolutely not the jerk here.

Looks like keeping her room is a battle worth fighting for!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.