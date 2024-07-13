Teenager Plans To Stop His House From Being Broken Into Again, And He Actually Catches The Criminals And Gets Them Arrested

Every kid who has ever watched Kevin McCallister in Home Alone has dreamed of stopping a break in all by themselves.

It’s just a fact.

I remember my friend sleeping over in eighth grade and we were absolutely convinced that the house across from me was being burglarized.

Meanwhile it was probably just my neighbors getting home late, and wondering why two kids were staring at them extremely conspicuously out the window.

But when this user’s brother was the victim of a break in and knew the burglars would return, her brother set out to make sure he caught them, and shockingly he actually did!

“It’s tonight.” This happened about a year ago to my friend (we’ll call her Jen) and her little brother (Sam, 12 years old). Sam’s baffling clairvoyance led to some great ProRevenge on intruders. One morning, Jen and Sam’s mom went outside to see that her car window had been smashed. While nothing of value was in the car to be stolen, she noticed that they’d taken her garage door opener. The burglars clearly meant to come back another time to ransack the garage/home when they thought nobody was home or the family was asleep.

But Sam had no intention of letting the intruders victimize his family again!

Unfortunately for them, Sam lived there and was obsessed with the idea of catching them in the act. A week and a half pass, and their whole family is a little on edge. They’ve had police cruise by most nights to check on them, but the criminals hadn’t turned up. There was some reason they didn’t change their garage code, but I don’t remember why.) Anyway, that morning, Sam wakes up and simply knows. He tells his family, “It’s tonight. They’re coming back tonight.”

Understandably his parents didn’t quite believe their son’s strange certainty that the burglars would be returning that night…

The family kind of raises their eyebrows, obviously skeptical. He asks if he can stand guard, and the parents are like yeah whatever, don’t expect anything though. Sam plans a stake-out with an airsoft gun, walkie-talkies, the whole nine yards. He even tried to booby-trap some expensive tools in the garage, but I think gave up after realizing it’s much more difficult than the kid in Home-Alone made it look. Sam goes outside at 11pm and waits, hiding across the street in a neighbor’s bush. After an hour, his family tells him to come inside (via walkie-talkie), and that the criminals are not coming back tonight. Sam refuses. He has a feeling.

And thank God for them that he didn’t because Sam was absolutely right!

12:30am rolls around, and two cars coming from opposite directions approach Sam’s house, slow down, then keep driving. Super suspicious. The cars come by again, and his garage door opens. It’s them. Sam takes pictures of the cars and license plates as they pass the second time. About 15 minutes later, three people creep up the driveway into the open garage. Sam radios inside to tell Jen, and calls the police. A few minutes later, police arrive and arrest all three of them, who claim to have seen an open garage and “went to investigate”.

But even as suspicious as they were acting, it was only Sam’s stakeout that allowed the police to actually charge them!

This might have let them off with a warning or just a trespassing charge, as they had no stolen items on their person yet and no garage door opener for proof. Unfortunately for them, Sam comes forward with his observation and photographs of their cars. Takes the police 5 minutes to search the neighborhood, and find the cars parked about a mile away from the house. They find like 20 garage openers in the cars, along with hundreds of dollars of stolen items. They’re arrested on multiple counts.

Talk about doing the police’s job for them! They should have let same put the handcuffs on the guys after all the hard work he had done!

Criminals, beware of teenage boys with too much time on their hands!

