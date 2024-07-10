Teenager’s Parents Told Them They Could Only Drive to Places They Approved Of, So They Followed Their Rules And Refused To Give Their Sister A Ride To Ballet Practice

Some teenagers follow their parents’ rules like their lives depend on it.

I can’t drive ANYWHERE without permission? OK, I’ll follow that rule…Maliciously. “This happened when I was 16 years old and just got my drivers license. My parents had me run to the store to pick up some groceries. I stopped by my friend’s house on the way back home for maybe 5 minutes to show him I got my license and I was out driving alone. It was a really fun moment in the life of a 16 year old.

My stepmom Mary Ann freaked out. “We did not give you permission to drive to Bill’s house! We told you to go to the store and that is ALL!” I told Mary Ann and my dad that they had let me drive to Matt’s house the day before, so I didn’t think it was a big deal. They went unreasonable and laid down the unbendable rule that set up the Malicious Compliance. “You are not allowed to drive anywhere we do not give explicit permission for you to drive. Period, end of sentence. Just because you were allowed to do it previously does not ever give you permission another time. Ever.” Fast forward three days later. My 13 year old stepsister has been a jerk to me all day, and I’m sick of her ****. She goes quiet for about 30 minutes and then comes out all sticky sweet. “Hey Brian, it’s time to take me to ballet.” I have taken her to ballet 3 days a week since I got my license. It’s basically one of my chores. But I see my opportunity to say “Screw you!” to all three of them at once.

“Sorry, Tina. I’m not allowed to take you to ballet. The parents didn’t tell me to take you, and I don’t want to get in trouble!” She screams, she cries, she begs, she threatens. She calls her mom and leaves a message. She calls my dad and leaves a message. Just like Steve Miller says, “Time keeps on slippin’, into the future.” I’m not sure I’m brave enough to hang on to the bitter end and actually go through with it. I’m shaking, but I know I’ve got them dead to rights. No call back from the parents and the clock goes on past the start of her class. Stepmom comes home and Tina runs to meet her. “Tina, what are you doing here? You’re supposed to be at ballet!” I hear Tina tell her rendition of the story, leaving out how miserable she had been, and they go back and forth. Mary Ann comes pounding down the hall and yells (as God is my witness) “You just wait ’til your FATHER gets home!” I had to stifle a laugh because I never really believed people actually said that. An hour later Dad comes home and the TWO of them go running out to meet him and tell him how horrible I was. I wait in my room for the hammer to fall. About 10 minutes later my dad calls down the hall, “Brian, would you please come here and talk to us?” “Well, Brian, you did it.” “What do you mean, Dad?”

“You got us all, and there’s absolutely nothing we can do about it. OK, let’s make this reasonable for everyone. ..” And they did. They agreed that they were over-the-top. They recognized that Tina isn’t always very nice to me, and they spoke to her about that. I was allowed to have reasonable freedom if I was driving somewhere, since I had good grades and had never been in trouble. I walked down the hall back to my room, my back to my parents, with the world’s biggest grin on my face.”

