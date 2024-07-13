Tenant Was Doing Car Work In His Garage, But Management Told Him To Stop. So When A Realtor Got A Flat, He Didn’t Bother To Help.

They say it’s rude not to help people in need.

But when it’s the strata’s management that told you to stop doing what you’re doing, then we are you gonna do, right?

So the OP of this story did exactly that.

He stopped doing his work… even when a strata person needed help with her car.

Flat tyre? Sorry, I cannot help ya. This happened this morning, and I am super excited to write this story up now! Little back story, I live in an apartment block after moving several times, trying to find houses with garages where I can work on my cars. First house I moved to after my parents’ house didn’t have a garage, so I was a little bummed, but it was cheap. Second house had a garage with concrete stairs which shortened the garage, so my car wouldn’t fit anyway, so I was disappointed again. Finally, I moved to this apartment with a garage allocated to me that CAN fit my car, parts, tools, etc. It was awesome!

OP believes that he’s not violating any rules.

I signed the paper work, and agreed to strata’s terms which do not mention anything about working on my cars. I would regularly work on my cars. Mates would bring their cars, and I would generally keep it to myself, not interrupting anyone. Kids would run around, screaming, playing games, etc (which was IN the agreement: no kids playing in common areas) but thought nothing of it.

Then, suddenly, he received a notice.

Two months into my rent, I got some mail stating to cease ALL work on my cars in common property AND my garage, and under no circumstance I can commence any more work on them or any car. I was pissed as I did not break any rules, yet kids still run around. No problem. So, I was pissed off now that I cannot do my own maintenance work on my car, and one of my cars is dripping oil, so I am not allowed to fix it unless it’s away from my house and away from my tools.

He noticed the realtor’s flat tire.

Sorry for long back story. Now, here’s the compliance. It’s been a month since I’ve worked on my cars. It drives me nuts, because I have plans for my garaged beauty (to me), but cannot do work here. I got out to my other car which is parked outside, and noticed a nice “realtor”-wrapped car with a front tyre which had gone flat.

He said he couldn’t help.

The realtor was the strata managers. This lady started walking towards me and asks, “Could you help me change this tyre, please? I don’t have a jack, but I do have a spare tyre, and I tried looking around for someone to help me.” I looked straight at her and said: “I would absolutely love to help in a normal scenario, but the thing is, your car is parked in common property. I have been explicitly told by your company to cease ALL work on cars on common property and my garage… So, sorry. No, I cannot.”

Then, he drove off.

She looked puzzled at me and walked away again, possibly looking for someone else to help her. I got in my car and drove away to continue my day. I was feeling spiteful, but they deserved it for not mentioning it to me before moving in.

