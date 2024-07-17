Their Car Was Totaled But The Bank Insisted They Kept Paying On It, So When The Bank Told Them To “Pay Up Or Give Us The Car Back” They Saw Their Opportunity To Offload It

Have you ever had a car repossessed?

Or maybe people THREATENED to repossess it?

Either way, if you’ve been in either of those situations, this story from Reddit will speak to your soul.

Check out what happened!

Pay up or give us the car back. “As a poor college student working in the cafeteria, I had some money troubles, and made a few stupid decisions. The first car I ever bought was a used green Datsun B210. Worked good enough for what I wanted. Believe it or not, a local bank in my hometown loaned me money to buy it. Fast forward a couple of years, and the car and I were rear-ended by a speeding sportscar when I was backing out of a driveway.

Doh!

I wasn’t hurt but it basically totaled the car. I kept paying the monthly payments, even though the car didn’t work any more. Then I hit a rough patch, and stopped paying the car payments. (Stupid since it was only about $700 left, but 30 years ago that seemed like a huge amount of money.) The bank started calling and complaining, and sending me angry notices. (Totally reasonable of course). Finally, someone at the bank made the mistake of saying “Pay up or give us the car back!”

Here you go!

That was all I needed. I borrowed a friend’s truck, rented a car-tow trailer, and towed the car 60 miles back to my hometown and left it in the bank’s parking lot. Mailed them their letter back with the “give us the car back” circled with a note saying it was the green heap sitting in their parking lot. Years later, hunted them down again, and paid it off to reduce bad karma.”

