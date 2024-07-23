There’s An “Upside-Down Tree” That Has Been Around For 200 Million Years And Can Live For Way More Than 1,000 Years

Trees are one of the oldest surviving organisms on the planet, and when you really stop and think about it, it’s wild to imagine the things that have come and gone while they’ve stood and observed.

The baobab tree has been around longer than most – 200 million years – and a single specimen can live up to 1000 years.

It was around at the dawn of the dinosaurs and has captivated humans for thousands of years – at least back 2,300 years, to when the ancient Egyptians documented their fascination.

There are eight species of baobab tree that are found in Australia, Africa, southwest Asia, and Madagascar.

This is likely because they existed before Pangea split up – wild, right?

A majority of them are threatened to some degree, with one listed as critically endangered, which is one reason scientists are dying to better understand their genetics.

To this end, they conducted chromosomal-level genome assemblies for all eight trees in an attempt to discover the evolutionary history for the entire Adansonia genus.

What they’ve learned is that the different species were shaped by temperature, altitude, and rainfall amounts where they ended up. This also affects flowering times, which affects reproduction, and has allowed hybridization in some places, like Madagascar.

The tree’s unique way of growing – what appears to be roots in the air – is thought to contribute to its longevity. The oldest specimens develop natural empty spaces between fused stems called false cavities.

Those huge trunks can hold a lot of water that helps the trees survive dry seasons.

The oldest dated baobab trees, along the Lebombo Eco Trail, are between 1,400-3000 years old. When they do die, they rot from the inside and eventually collapse.

The largest species, Adansonia grandidieri, grows to between 82-98 feet tall, though the width of their trunks varies greatly – some are wider than they are tall.

The fruit of the Baobab tree is known as monkey bread. The sour gourd is ginormous, growing to around a foot in length with a pulp-like center.

The flavor has been compared to a combination of grapefruit, pear, and vanilla, and it is typically dehydrated in the sun into a powder than can be used in drinks, ice cream, baked goods, etc.

The oil from the seeds is prized by the cosmetics industry, the tree’s bark is used for making rope, and the fruit itself is rich in vitamin C.

In short, there are many reasons human beings love these trees.

They are pollinated by hawk moths and bats, primarily,

So, now you know all there is to know about the baobab tree.

It’s a pretty cool addition to Earth, wouldn’t you say?

