Their Neighbor Kept Being Incredibly Loud, So They Started A Noise War And The Landlord Sided With Them

All I can say is that I DO NOT miss living in an apartment.

Not even a little bit!

These days, I can do whatever I want in my house without fear of bothering the neighbors.

Play loud music, blast an action movie, cry in the bathtub for an hour, the possibilities are endless!

This story brought me back to my old apartment days…

Check out what happened!

Don’t mess in volume with a basshead. “I moved into my Flat 2.5 Years ago and as you can read in the title, i like to refer to myself as a basshead, because of wich i bought a 1500 Watts sound system. I was careful about not annoying my neighbors and it works pretty well for everyone except for one mother living in the flat above me. As soon as my volume level was over 30% she was standing in front of my doorstep and I always turned the volume down. So far so good but she started to come downstairs even when my sound system was turned off. Last Christmas i came home and She unloaded a Package from Pioneer from her car with a victorious smile on her Face. It turned out to be a 900 Watts system for her daughter. So Christmas Eve came and the daughter tried the new system’s power. I dont care much about music from the other flats but the music even started to play when the daughter was in school.

Here we go…

One day i was learning some hard stuff for my trainmentship and had these annoying RnB beats vibrating through the ceiling. So i went upstairs and asked her to turn the music down. Her answer was “do you now know what it feels like for us?” and turned the system to the max. The Game was on. I went to my flat and texted all the neighbors that it will be loud for 3 minutes. Sound system on. 100% power. 400 BPM Terrorcore music (yes i enjoy this music) the Track ended and i saw my neighbor standing in the garden with an ANGRY look on her face.

This was turning into a war!

The next day she returned her system and spent something about 1.2k€ on a bigger system ( around 1700 Watts). Again she came in with an even more victorious smile. After she was done building up the system she turned it to max. I couldn’t keep up to this kind of Power with my private system. Too bad that she did not know that a Friend of mine and me are having a small DJ business and some equipment too. So one day she went to work and my buddy came over with ALL OF OUR EQUIPMENT including our 3200 watts concert system, our monitoring system with 450 watts and some adapters to connect my 1500 watts to the whole construction. So we had a total of 5150 watts of sound systems set up and ready to destroy everything.

This was gonna be good!

She came home and i played my beloved hardcore on my home system on Full power. She easily overpowered my system and i could see her in my mind grinning in the kitchen. After 5 minutes i turned my sound system off to connect it to our concert system. She turned the music down as well. Since this has happened often our other neighbors got used to this. But for safety i sent another Text that its gonna be really loud for half an hour. We even informed the police and the landlord about us wanting to test our sound system on full power so my villain could call them but they did allow us to try our system so that part was from the table. We connected the systems. We turned up the Power to the maximum. And played the most aggressive Set we could put together. you may imagine 30 minutes of 250-500 BPM of Hardcore, uptempo and Terrorcore is a torture for everyone who does not listen to this music. After we were done with our set we turned everything off. Turns out that a 5150 Watt system in a 40 square meters Flat was a little too loud and we both were kind of deaf. So our landlord, who is living down the road stood in the garden and said: “this was WAY louder than i expected. Since you have this kind of equip, do you want to play some music BUT NOT the stuff i just heard at our companies parties?” In the same moment my personal sound villain joins our Talk. Neighbor “HOW CAN YOU JUST STAND THERE AND WATCH THEM BEING SO LOUD?!?!” Landlord “they told me that it is going to be very loud and i allowed them. and if i remember right there were some complaints about you annoying your neighbors with your music?”

What do you know?!?!

Turns out that almost all of my neighborhood are listening harder styles from time to time and they don’t like the RnB stuff she was playing so only she got complaints while i was a beloved part of the neighborhood. She sued me for harrassing her with noise and she lost the case having to pay me 500€ in compensation for false accuses. On top of this she lost her flat and i only have to pay 60% of my rent for DJing on my Landlords company parties for free.”

That escalated quickly!

