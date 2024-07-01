The HOA Told Homeowners To Take Care Of Their Land, So They Complied And Kept People Up All Night With An Old Tractor

You want me to plow THIS field?

Okay, you got it!

But there’s one catch…well, you’ll see in due time…

Check out this Reddit story and try not to chuckle.

Tell me to get rid of a field. Ok, I will use a 1950 tractor to get rid of it. “So I own a small farm and was told by a HOA from a development near my house and it was near my second field. HOA told me to get rid of the field. I said ok. I had an old 1950 tractor. It sounds like a rocket. I am currently working on plowing the field.

Y’all ready for this?

The law in my county is that agricultural zoned land can work all night. I have been called people yelled at me. They jeered at me and I just waved and smiled.

You asked for it!

So suck it HOA, I will listen to your demands!”

Now let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person has an idea…

Another reader spoke up.

This reader chimed in.

Another Reddit user offered some advice.

I don’t think they were expecting this turn of events…

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.