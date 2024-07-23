HOA President Told Them They Couldn’t Have Their Immigrant Grandmother Stay With Them, So He Got His Mom Elected As HOA President To Change The Rules

There is no shortage of horror stories about home owner’s associations (HOAs), but some are worse than others.

The whole Homeowner’s Association gets Tyrannosaurus rekt literally I used to live in a 2-storey townhouse in Vancouver around 2010 with my parents. Keep in mind that this is in Canada where HOAs are not as common as the USA and are not seen as evil. But this HOA was different. First the characters:

My mother was a 50 year old woman working at a grocery store, and as we were Muslims, she wore a headscarf. She was a very nice woman to everyone she met including people she knew hated her for whatever. Kill ’em with kindness right? I was in engineering school and about to graduate in a few months. My father was a regular working man. He is not important in this HOA story. What the problem was: These HOA jerks were a group of possibly retired/stay at home moms and dads.

They made stupid rules like “all floor mats must be straight” and “inspection of your suite will be done bi-monthly” and the worst which was “no overnight or late night guests”. We owned our residence, and here these jerks were trying to ruin it making it seem as if we are tenants. My family was wanting to bring my grandmother to Canada, and the VISA just made it through. We were excited to have her, so we go to the airport and come back with her, meeting the HOA members on the way home.

She asked us straight, “who is this and why does she have bags?”. Wtf? I said she will be staying for a month and it’s my gran. The hippo’ eyes locked on to my gran and said you can’t be here. Lol right. Since she didn’t speak English, my gran looked in confusion. In the end though, my mom and I had a large convo with this POS and she agreed to give us “one last warning”. Whatever. The next day at 11PM, the HOA knocks. What’s wrong? “I am going to let you know that I will have to issue you guys fines if I can not see your mother’s back on the security cameras. Her face was visible but I need a proper view in case we get burglars”. What the heck? It was late so I didn’t argue, so I went back without telling my mother. . The next day, she does this same ordeal but with my mom. She was furious and she told her to leave and not be racist.

The HOA POS yelled something insanely prejudiced. I will never ever forget that night. My mother wept like a baby for the night and it was the worst night of my life second to only when she passed away last year. I could not see this BS continue. I did what I thought would be best–I went around and took questions from every single house, and asked about this lady. They all said the same thing, and on my way home, I noticed a fine being written on our door for failing to keep our floormat straight. It’s a CIRCLE!!!! How are we supposed to make it straight? At any rate, I spent some time on reddit asking legal advisors from Canada on what can be done. They all recommended I get a form of proxy for all residents, that will let me vote for them just via myself.

Well played.

I got around 50 people out of 60 to sign it, and boy was I ready. The next election, I voted every single one of those members out and made my mother the head of the HOA. I got the position of vice president (lol) and removed all those rules. The next day, I made the rules for our new HOA and all it said was literally this: “This HOA exists only to make sure no other HOA can take its place. There are absolutely no enforced rules here besides keeping your portion of the hallway clean, and no interfering with other members’ residence.” That my friends is how I made the old HOA extinct. The other HOA people became really friendly afterwards.

