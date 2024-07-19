This Flamingo Laid Her First Eggs At The Ripe Old Age Of Seventy

Human mothers are getting older and older; as medicine and healthcare both improve, that biological clock is just ticking a whole lot longer these days.

That said, seventy years old is still pretty darn impressive – especially for a flamingo.

Gertrude the flamingo has always been a bit of an introvert, shying away from making “romantic’ connections with her peers.

She lives with sixty-one other flamingos in Pensthorpe Nature Reserve in Norfolk, England, and even though she’s almost double the average age for a flamingo, has just found her first partner.

Ben Marshall, managing director at the reserve, says everyone there is excited.

“All throughout her life, she’s been fairly subdued and been at the back of the group. But suddenly, this year she found a newfound confidence and was flirting with all the guys!”

She picked Gil, who is only about thirty-seven years old, and now she’s laid her first egg.

The average lifespan of a wild flamingo is 30-40 years, with the oldest in captivity living to 83.

It is rare for flamingos of advanced age to lay eggs at all, says Marshall.

“The average age of a flamingo is around 35 years, so it’s incredible that she’s still with us. It’s testament to the hard work of the team that not only is Gertrude healthy and happy but is able to find love at her age.”

Sadly, her egg is not fertile, so she’s not going to be blessed by motherhood – at least, not this year.

That doesn’t make the egg any less remarkable.

“Being able to display maternal instincts at her age is just amazing. I’m sure Gertrude will continue to be the fun auntie of the group!”

More proof that age is just a number.

Remember, ladies, you’re only as old as you feel.

