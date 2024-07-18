Flight Attendant Shares Some Of Her “Passenger Green Flags” That Warm Her Heart – ‘It’s nice to talk and connect with people sometimes.’

We all know about the stories flight attendants tell online about passengers from Hades.

But what about those passengers who leave a lasting impression for all the right reasons.

Let’s raise a glass to the passengers from heaven!

And flight attendant Destaine (@destanieaaa) has given us the low down on “passenger green flags.”

She told her followers: “In no particular order, just things I love when passengers do.”

And to our surprise, she tells us that a lot of passengers are kind and realize flight attendants work hard.

She said: “I love when a passenger asks how we’re doing or like stuff about our day, it feels like I’m actually connecting with people.”

She continued: “I feel like I never have conversations with passengers. Everyone is doing their own thing, which is fine, but it’s nice to talk and connect with people sometimes.”

She said she also “loves” when she sees a passenger turn their bag on its side to make more room for other bags in the overhead bins.

She said: “I love small, little considerate acts like that.”

And it turns out comedy can also go a long way, with this flight attendant at least – And especially in moments of social turbulence!

“I love when a passenger is giving me a hard time and another passenger is observing and makes a joke about it, it’s so funny,” she said.

It’s good to hear about the nice passengers and really it isn’t hard to cool your jets on a flight, is it!

