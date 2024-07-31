July 31, 2024 at 6:33 am

This Garbage Truck Has A Special Camera That Shows What’s in Trash Cans And People Are Transfixed

by Matthew Gilligan

Technology just keeps getting more innovative and humming along, and here’s another perfect example!

A garbage truck driver posted a video on TikTok and gave viewers an inside view of some exciting new technology he utilizes on the job.

The driver told viewers that he’s “always watching” because he has a camera in his truck that allows him to see what’s inside garbage cans.

He said, “Did you know we see everything you put in your bins?”

Wow!

Pretty cool, huh?

Check out the video.

@dylthegarbo

We are always watching 👀 #garbagedisposal #bin #binday #rubbish

♬ Fuck you – 𝗗𝗜𝗫𝗢 𝗕𝗢𝗫𝗜𝗡𝗚 ⚡️

And this is how TikTokkers responded.

One viewer spoke up.

Another individual is happy about this.

And another TikTokker seems pretty hesitant.

Yes, it’s for safety.

But that doesn’t make everyone feel warm and cozy.

