‘She told me I couldn’t hold my child.’ – New Mom Shares That Grandma-To-Be Is Living Up To The Nightmare Mother-In-Law Stereotype

The mother-in-law joke is almost as old as time, yet for some reason women and men keep suffering the reality of this far from funny scenario.

While a lot of cool moms get along with their adult children’s partners no problem, there does seem to be some truth in this stereotype bore out from a lot of folks’ experiences.

And TikToker Madi Cochrane (@madicochrane) claims to have the battle scars from such an experience!

Madi said her ex-MIL set up a baby shower gift registry while she was pregnant and the gifts were for the MIL!!!! WOW.

Madi said: “Here are the five things my ex’s mom did that hurt me the most.”

She continued: “She told me I couldn’t hold my child because it wasn’t my time.”

She claimed the MIL told her it wasn’t “her parenting time” when her child was crying and reaching out for her.

The MIL had apparently said ‘Do not touch him, you are not allowed to hold him, it is not your parenting time.’ Eh. What?!

Unsurprisingly that comment caused an argument. No mom should ever tell another mom she can’t be there for her own child!

She said: “Now this started a big altercation in the (doctor’s) waiting room and eventually my mom, you know, stuck up for me and then she was kind of blamed for starting it, but in reality, she was just sticking up for me and her grandchild, ’cause that’s just not right, ever.”

She also claimed the MIL hid the child’s face on one occasion from the mom. And things just seemed to go from bad to worse in this story!

Madi said: “When I was pregnant, she told me that I was not allowed to go out of state with her unborn grandchild. I got my doctor’s permission so I did and that really set her off.”

Explaining more about the gift registries, Madi said the MIL “made multiple baby registries in hers and my ex’s names. Multiple. Registries. Including ones like thebump.com all for items like for her and her home.”

She intimated that her ex didn’t know what was going on. And it’s not over. This is really starting to sound chilling.

She described how the next experience made her feel heartbroken and it’s actually an unreal thing to hear also.

Madi said: “She had asked for prayers for me in a prayer group with sadness in her heart because my baby did not belong to her son and she felt very saddened that my child would be without a father. She said that.”

But despite everything and how hurtful this all was, Madi said she’s “forgiven her in her heart.”

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

Folks are not impressed!

Wow.

Madi’s getting a lot of solidarity.

Mother-in-laws get a bad rap.

That said, this one definitely deserved it.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.