Homeowner Claims Her HOA Towed Her Car Out Of Her Driveway Because She Parked At The Wrong Angle

If your car has ever vanished from the road, you know the panic that induces – when you realize someone’s stolen your car.

But what if your car went missing from your own driveway?!

The chances are that would cause an instant surge of panic, as you’d feel your own home isn’t even safe anymore.

And homeowner @dystaneeb sure didn’t suspect her HOA – at least not at first.

Dystanee says she was panicked when she arrived home to find her car had disappeared from her driveway!

She said: “OK, I came outside to walk the dog and realized that my car was missing. Boo-hoo, crying, calling 911 like somebody stole my car out of a gated neighborhood. They’re like “OK, what’s the address?”.

But then when she was notified her car was towed by the homeowners’ association because it was parked at an angle IN HER OWN DRIVE.

You can imagine there must have been a feeling of rage. After all, she was paying into the association each month.

She said: “I give (the address) to them and they’re like ‘Oh no ma’am, the HOA.” She looks off camera after revealing who the culprit behind her missing vehicle was.”

Now, I don’t know about y’all but this would cause such anger in me that I’d want to up and SELL that house and never return!

