Hotel Guest Says He Was Totally Scammed By A Miami Hotel. – ‘I just spent $100 on nothing.’

A man named Marlon posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about his bad experience with a hotel in Miami, Florida.

Marlon was clearly not happy and told viewers, “I cannot make this **** up at all. I got to my hotel… which I paid for, by the way, on Hotels.com.”

He added that he paid about $1,300 for a three-week hotel stay…but when he checked in, the receptionist asked him for a $100 deposit that somehow grew to $684.

When Marlon asked about the $684 charge, he was told there was a $34 deposit per night for “towels, the pools, drinks.”

He said a representative from Hotels.com said he’d be reimbursed for the $684…but he had a problem because he forgot his credit card at home. He tried to use contactless ATM machines but didn’t have any luck.

Marlon said, “Everything is going against me right now. So what can I do? I literally paid for the night already. You scammed me, bruh. I’m tired as ****. I’m hungry. They’re scamming me.”

Marlon said the workers at the hotel told him he could pay off his deposit using gift cards from Walgreens.

He explained, “I go back to the reception and try it, and it does not work. I just spent $100 on nothing. Mind you, I’ve already paid for the hotel,” he said. “I’ve been here for about five to six hours now. They won’t help me with nothing. I’m about to sleep on the street.”

Marlon said he was eventually able to get into his room after he borrowed cash from someone. He added, “Even though I’m staying here, I have to get a refund.”

It seems like there’s no escape from scammers these days!

You’ve got to stay on your toes.

