‘They’re just trying to wait us out.’ – Kia Owner Says Dealership Delayed His Repairs Because The Car Was Still Under Warranty

You gotta feel sorry for people who have car issues and get jacked around by mechanics even though their vehicle is under warranty.

A man named Arthur posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when his wife’s Kia had some issues that he tried to take care of at a dealership.

He said, “My wife has a 2012 Kia Sportage that had an engine recall. We took it to the Kia dealership and they told us that, because the engine is so old, that they didn’t need to do the recall. So we were like, ‘okay, whatever.’”

The Kia broke down soon after the initial visit and Arthur had the car towed to another Kia dealership, where it sat for three days without being looked at.

When the workers got around to looking at the car, they told Arthur the Kia needed a new engine.

Arthur wasn’t too worried about the news because the car was still under warranty.

Three weeks passed and the car still hadn’t been fixed. In the meantime, Arthur had been bombarded with phone calls from Kia workers trying to get him to exchange his car for a new one.

He said, “They’re more concerned with trying to get us to sell them the car than to actually fix it because it’s under their warranty.”

Arthur told viewers, “I think they’re just trying to wait us out to see if we will just wait and sell them the car, which, that’s not gonna happen, because like I just said, I’m never going to buy another Kia again in my entire life.”

Ugh…that is infuriating.

I don’t blame him for swearing off Kias for life.

