Home Owner Was Told He Couldn’t Paint His House Off-White, So He Chose A Loud Color Since It Was Technically Allowed

I understand the need for neighborhood associations and historic commissions to preserve integrity, but I think we can all admit that some of these folks take things too far.

So, what’s a person to do when they’re told the color of their house just doesn’t cut it?

Well, paint it purple, of course!

Take a look at this person’s Reddit story and see what you think.

Guys paints his house bright purple to spite the town historical board. “When my dad was growing up, every morning his bus to school would pass this bright purple house with yellow trim. Just super obnoxious paint job overall. It was so noticeable that everyone referred to it as the purple house and it was kind of a running joke. Turns out, when this guy first bought the house he painted it an off-white color and immediately got in trouble with the town board.

There was a reason why he did this.

Since he lived in a historical part of town, there were specific colors he couldn’t paint his house and the basic off-white color was in violation. He thought it was stupid so he fought it but lost. The guy just spent several hundred dollars repainting his house and now had to do it all over again so he was mad.

How about this…?

As revenge he finds the most obnoxious color that he could find that was technically in compliance with the code and paints his entire house that color, which ended up being bright purple. He kept his house that way for as long as he lived there, ******* off the board for years.”

Well, he didn’t break any rules…

And who doesn’t love purple?