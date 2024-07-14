Disrespectful Family Yelled At Their Neighbor And Dared Her To Call The Cops. She Did And They Regretted It Immediately.

Funny how some people act so brave and obnoxious, but couldn’t really face their problems.

Like these disturbing neighbors who yelled at the poster, challenging her to call the cops on them.

Guess what? She did and the rest was history!

Call the police? okay This happened last night. I have terrible neighbors. They like to get drunk and fight. They will fight anyone, each other, or even come after my children or myself.

As usual, the neighbors were creating a disturbance.

Well, last night was no exception. They were getting rowdy and hollering. I am so sick of it. They were throwing stuff into the road, playing in traffic, screaming, and making a scene.

She was sick, and she just wanted to close her windows.

I am not feeling great, so I was in bed with the window open. I turned on my lamp, got up to the window to close it, and they saw me. Of course, that started a new round of yelling obscenities at ME. I just shook my head. The window is quite big and heavy, and like I said, I’m not feeling great, so it was taking some time to close.

The female neighbor started wailing to her!

She yells something along the lines of, “You enjoying the show? Why don’t you record this? Your security cameras not working? Why don’t you call the police if you really want to see a show?” I had no intention of involving myself. I just wanted to not hear them. But then, I remembered my internet was down, and my security cameras weren’t working atm. So, I propped up a spare phone on my window, and started recording while I called the police. Per their request.

The cops arrived.

I gave the police a play-by-play, which they could clearly hear in the background, their names, and the address. Within a few short minutes, there were several police cars surrounding their place and mine. The woman ran inside to hide, the man ran to his van to drive off, and the two children were roaming MY front yard in just their underwear. I knew they had small children but had assumed they were in bed because I hadn’t seen or heard them. Did I mention it was 930-10pm and raining?

The loud and problematic neighbors were taken away.

Police took them all away. Kids were loaded up as well. This isn’t the first time, but really hoping it was the last time. At least for the kids sake.

Sounds like a lot of drama!

Let’s see what other users say about it.

This user agrees with her decision.

This one thinks she should also call CPS.

Something to prepare for next time.

This comment is a little heartbreaking.

Here’s a genuinely concern user.

Poor kids.

They deserve better parents!

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.