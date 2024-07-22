July 22, 2024 at 6:23 am

‘I told him I couldn’t afford to tip.’ – Pizza Customer Claims Her Delivery Driver Added A Huge Tip Without Her Permission

I’m gonna say right off the bat that I would be incredibly ****** off if this happened to me.

A TikTokker named Molly posted two videos and told viewers about a frustrating experience she had when she had a pizza delivered to her house.

In her first video, she wrote, “Me when I ordered a pizza and the driver illegally added a tip large enough to **** me over for rent after I told him I couldn’t afford to tip.”

It turns out it was a $40 tip. Molly added more details to the story in her second video and wrote in her caption, “Am i really gonna have to press charges over $40? Cuz im petty enough.”

Check out her first video.

And here’s the follow-up video.

Now let’s see how folks responded on TikTok.

This viewer chimed in.

Another person doesn’t get tipping culture.

And one TikTokker shared how they do it.

Sounds pretty illegal to me…

Tipping is a mess right now!

