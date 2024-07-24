‘I’m a little freaked out.’ – Remote Worker Gets A Wellness Check For A Name That Isn’t Hers From A Person She Doesn’t Know

Have you ever had a feeling that you’re being watched?

Some of us have felt that in person, but have you felt it digitally?

TikToker @_sherylll_ has.

She said “I’m a little freaked out by it and I don’t know what to think.”

Check out what happened to this remote worker and see if you have any ideas about what could be behind it.

Two police officers and a social worker came to Sheryl’s door and said they were “Here to do a wellness check on me.”

They explained that “Somebody that I work with called and reported that I haven’t shown up to work in two weeks.”

But how can that be?

“I work remotely,” she says.

“My coworkers can see that I’m here (at home) and I’m on the clock” because she she is active on Teams and other modes of communication.

The situation keeps getting harder to comprehend.

“The thing that’s weird is that I asked them the name of the person that called,” Sheryl says, looking really creeped out.

“And it was not a name that I had ever heard before or recognized from my company.”

One would think that a staff member would be there. But maybe consultants or freelancers wouldn’t be listed?

It gets even more bizarre: “They also asked me if I had ever lived at a previous address where I’ve never lived.”

So she did some sleuthing to see if that would bring some answers. “I searched the name in our employee directory. Nothing.”

Very strange!

Here’s the full clip.

Check out what people are saying.

A number of people suggested a stolen identity.

This is a good idea. Also see what scams have been reported and see if they seem similar.

She said her name wasn’t common, though. But maybe they got someone else’s name wrong?

Excellent question. This sort of feels like a segment from Unsolved Mysteries.

It could be nothing at all, but I’d still be super curious and a bit uneasy.

If something raises your hackles there’s probably a reason.

