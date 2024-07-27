Woman Recounted An Unsettling Interaction She Witnessed Between A Couple At A Grocery Store. – ‘May I leave the cart with you please?’

We’ve all been there…

Sometimes, you see something when you’re out in public that makes your skin crawl.

And it sounds like this was one of those instances!

A woman shared a video on TikTok and talked about the odd interaction she saw between a couple at a grocery store.

She said, “I need your opinion on something. I just witnessed a couple’s interaction at the grocery store and I haven’t even left the parking lot I’m still in my car. I could not wait to get to my car fast enough to find out if it’s just me and I’m reading too much into it.”

She continued, “Like if icks were Skittles, I just tasted the ******* rainbow. You know what I’m saying? And maybe I need to set some context, ’cause when my husband and I go to the grocery store together, which isn’t often, it’s ‘can you go grab that thing for me over there please? I’ll be back in a minute, I’m gonna get this thing over here.'”

The woman then said, “So this couple, they’re beside me and she said ‘may I go get the cake please?’ And then she waited for him to say yes. And then she said ‘may I leave the cart with you please?’ And then again she waited for him to say yes.”

She added, “I hated it so much, and if that’s what makes them happy that’s fine.”

Here’s what she had to say.

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

One person shared a story.

Another TikTokker saw red flags all over the place.

And one person shared their thoughts.

What the heck was going on there…?

Creepy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.